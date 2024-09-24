He’s Been A Teacher For More Than 20 Years, But Kids Need So Much Handholding These Days, He’s Been Forced To Change His Teaching Style

This man has spent more than two decades as a teacher, and he has always taught middle school students in a particular subject.

For the majority of his career, he’s used a specific teaching style that he’s made up on his own, and it’s been extremely effective.

He will tell the kids what their lesson of the day is, work with all his students for a bit, and then allow them 10 or 15 minutes to do work on their own. When they’re done, they go over everything together.

In the time the students have to themselves, he either plans their upcoming lessons, answers emails from parents, or grades homework.

“I teach at a small school in an affluent area,” he explained. “The students are all well-behaved and motivated to learn.”

“I don’t have to constantly wander the room to make sure they stay on task. It’s an easy environment to teach in.”

But over the last three years, kids have required so much handholding that he’s been forced to change his teaching style.

He no longer can take those 10 or 15 minutes, have his kids work autonomously, and catch up on his own tasks.

From the moment his kids have to start working alone, their hands shoot up to ask questions, or they begin to line up at his desk, seeking help.

