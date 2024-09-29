His Ex Just Admitted He’s The Father Of Her Son, And He Doesn’t Know How To Tell His Fiancée

Over the summer, this 24-year-old guy reconnected with his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend after going 7 years without seeing her.

They were high school sweethearts, but they split up when she moved away. They broke up on bad terms, so when he ran into her this summer, it was uncomfortable.

After their initial run-in, they started spending time together as friends, though, and he learned that his ex has a husband and a 7-year-old son, too. He has since gone on to babysit his ex’s son several times.

“The first time she asked was because I was a last resort, but then I was more than happy to babysit other times because he’s such a cool kid,” he explained.

“With what I know now, I guess I gravitated towards him for a reason…Last night, she got into a bad fight with her husband and looked pretty shaken up. When I asked her what it was about, that’s when she told me.”

“Her husband figured out that I’m the ex she had in high school that got her pregnant. Now, her husband knows the kid is not his, but he chose to raise him anyway, and they kept it a family secret.”

He had no idea that he’s actually the father of his ex’s child, as she only admitted this to him yesterday.

As soon as he found out, he had a terrible reaction and accused her of lying. However, he can’t ignore that his ex’s son has a very specific birthmark that he and his dad have, so it seems she’s telling the truth.

He told his ex to take a hike after that discussion, and he’s currently wondering how on earth he’s going to tell his fiancée about this.

