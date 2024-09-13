His Girlfriend Wouldn’t Stop Complaining During Mealtime, So He Started Eating In The Basement And Locking Her Out In Order To Enjoy His Food In Peace

This 39-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 41, have been living together for just over a year. Throughout this time, he’s become accustomed to one of his girlfriend’s arguably annoying habits.

More specifically, she uses complaining about other people in her life – such as her coworkers and her mother – as a way to “de-stress.”

“But much of this complaining is about me and how I’m not meeting her expectations in one way or another,” he explained.

He was typically fine with hearing her complaints, too, and he usually showed his girlfriend that he was really listening to her. Yet, just a couple of months ago, she seriously increased the frequency of her whining, and he started to have a problem with it – particularly when he was eating.

Meals are the one time he doesn’t want to listen to any negativity and instead just savor his food.

Enjoying his breakfast was never an issue, as his girlfriend was often asleep while he ate. Lunch wasn’t a concern, either, since he worked six days a week and went out to get food.

Dinner, on the other hand, became a main pain point in their relationship, as his girlfriend wouldn’t stop complaining whenever he sat down to eat after a long day.

“I would really love nothing more than to just have a quiet dinner,” he admitted.

“It’s especially irritating because she gets upset when I don’t answer her fast enough, even when I’m chewing. She’ll start saying, ‘Hello? Hello? Hello? Are you even listening?’ as I try to swallow the food quickly and answer her.”

