His Mom Got Engaged Four Months After His Dad Tragically Passed Away, So He Didn’t Go To Her Wedding, Forcing Her To Walk Down The Aisle Alone

Throughout this man’s life, he’d always thought that his mom and dad were one of the best couples he’d ever met.

“They were inseparable – always together, even on my dad’s business trips,” he recalled.

Yet, only six months ago, his dad sadly passed away due to a sudden heart condition. This loss was devastating for his family, especially his mother, who couldn’t eat for a week. She even cried so much that she actually fainted multiple times during his dad’s funeral.

That’s why he was utterly shocked when, just two months ago, his mom randomly brought home a new guy and claimed she was engaged. The worst part? His mom and her fiancé planned to tie the knot this month.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he admitted.

“I started giving her the cold shoulder – answering curtly when she spoke to me and barely acknowledging her new boyfriend/fiancé when he tried to talk to me.”

Then, once his mom’s wedding actually rolled around, he didn’t bother to show up. This was a big deal, too, because he’s the only son in his family. And since his mom’s parents are no longer alive, and she’s estranged from her siblings, he was supposed to walk her down the aisle.

Despite that, he did not attend the nuptials, as he simply couldn’t understand how his mom was able to move on so quickly. After all, it only took her four months after his dad passed to get a new fiancé.

“I couldn’t help but wonder how long they had been seeing each other. Was she cheating while my dad was still alive?” he asked.

