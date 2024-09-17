Protect Your Furniture By Understanding Why Cats Scratch And How To Redirect This Frustrating Behavior

Felines are beloved companions for their playful yet independent natures. But if there’s one behavior that leaves cat owners feeling frustrated, it’s scratching.

Have you ever turned your back for a second and found your sofa or favorite dining room chair has become a shredded mess?

While this tendency may just seem like a nuisance, it’s actually completely natural for cats. So, the key to protecting your household items is understanding why cats claw in the first place, as well as how to redirect them.

Why Cats Scratch

Scratching is not a random act of destruction or rebellion by your pet. Rather, it’s an important part of feline life for four main reasons.

Primarily, it helps cats mark their territory, as they have scent glands in their paws. That’s why, when they scratch an object, they’re not only leaving a physical mark but also a scent marker.

The act of scratching also allows cats to stretch out their muscles, especially those in their legs, shoulders, and back. Plus, the habit helps cats maintain their claws, keeping them sharp and healthy.

Finally, feline friends can get stressed, just like us humans do. Scratching is one method they use to release pent-up energy or anxiety.

Now that you understand why cats scratch, you can learn how to save your furniture from damage. Here are some tried-and-true tips for redirecting your pet away from your couch and onto more appropriate surfaces.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.