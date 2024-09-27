His Wife Reprimanded Their Son For Fighting Back Against His Bully, Since The Boy Is Autistic

This man’s son is unfortunately being bullied in his jiu-jitsu class, and although he has reported this to his teacher, the teacher doesn’t do a thing.

His son’s class is so large that there isn’t a way for his teacher or all the other coaches to be on top of what all the kids are doing at every moment.

He’s sick of his son being put down, and so he decided to take matters into his own hands and teach his son to fight back, not physically, but verbally.

“I told him he doesn’t have to just stand there and take it,” he explained. “My son asked what could he possibly say, and I told him to latch onto this kid’s flaws, and the literal biggest and easiest is that this kid is fat.”

“I told my son to NEVER start it. Treat every day as a new day and try to get along, but if this kid isn’t having it and starts being mean, then I told him to fire right back. Call him tons of fun. Tell him there’s a cheeseburger waiting for him if he wins a roll.”

“Tell him he’s not actually good at jiu-jitsu; he’s just so fat that all he has to do is roll over his opponent to squish them. Interrupt his insult with “What was that fatty?” If he has to roll with him, tell him he’s feeling extra soggy today and ask if he’s hiding jelly donuts in his gi. That sort of thing.”

Yesterday while his son was in class, he gathered up the bravery to fight back against his bully for the very first time.

As soon as his son said something, his bully was surprised. He was delighted with his son for doing something about it.

His son recounted to him that his bully kept on trying to name-call him, but his son was able to win with his words.

