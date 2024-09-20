His Wife Secretly Planned A Weekend Getaway With A Guy She Met Online, But She Lied And Said It Was A Nannying Job

Sadly, this 38-year-old man witnessed his 35-year-old wife planning a weekend getaway with some guy she met on the internet.

Now, his wife recently told him that she landed a nannying gig for a wealthy family, and they required her to be with them for a whole weekend.

She let him know about the rate of pay, which seemed amazing, and he was thrilled. He and his wife could really use that enormous chunk of change the family agreed to pay.

But it turns out his wife lied about the whole thing, and he found out after he spotted some texts on her phone.

His wife has been texting a man who is a lot older than she is, and she sent him some steamy photos, too.

So, instead of going away for a weekend nannying job, she was planning a weekend getaway with this guy.

He instantly brought the evidence to his wife, who started sobbing and saying sorry. She admitted to him that she met this guy online and had actually gone out for coffee with him one time.

He’s been with his wife for 13 years, and they have three little kids. While their marriage isn’t all rainbows and unicorns, he’s done his best to be there for his wife.

His wife is a stay-at-home mom, and she’s been pretty moody, throwing temper tantrums lately over nothing, so he has been suspicious that something’s been going on with her: he just never imagined it would be another guy.

