His Younger Daughter Borrowed His Eldest Daughter’s Car And Totaled It, So Now She’s Refusing To Speak To Him Or His Wife Until They Replace The Vehicle

This man is currently married, and he and his wife have two teenage daughters together.

His eldest daughter Casey, who’s 17, also worked hard for around one year and saved up enough money to buy a better car than what they could afford to buy her.

But, ever since his younger daughter Alana, who’s 16, borrowed the car and crashed it, there’s been a ton of tension in his household.

For some context, Alana apparently has ADHD and only got her driver’s license not long before the incident – which happened about six months ago. And one day, Alana asked to drive Casey’s car, and Casey supposedly said yes.

Well, Alana wound up getting into a bad car accident and totaling the vehicle. Unfortunately, the insurance payout was not even close to being enough money to pay for a replacement car, either.

“And with Alana’s medical bills from the accident (thankfully, there was no permanent damage, just a broken arm and leg), there was no way we could afford to replace Casey’s car immediately,” he recalled.

At the time, his younger daughter was extremely apologetic about what happened. He and his wife were, too, as they weren’t able to get Casey another vehicle.

Despite that, his eldest daughter never accepted their apology and has been avoiding them all ever since.

“Skipping family dinners and pretty much pretending that her mom, Alana, and I don’t exist and only talks to us if she needs a form signed for her school,” he detailed.

