Last year, this woman re-entered the dating pool, and unfortunately, nearly all the guys she’s met online look nothing like their photos.

Regarding her dating profile, she’s made sure to include recent photos of herself that have all been snapped within the last year.

She’s proud of her fitness and her body, and she shows that online in a way that’s not too much; she’s just being honest about what she looks like.

She also does not include any photos of herself wearing makeup, and she picks angles that make it clear she’s not attempting to cover anything up.

She believes in being straightforward about her appearance, and it’s not unreasonable for her to expect the same thing from men.

“…I would hate for a guy to be disappointed when they show up for our date,” she explained. “There are close-ups and further away shots of me and my body.”

“When I’ve shown up for the dates I’ve been on over the past year (I just returned to dating last fall), almost every single guy looks different from their photos.”

“Their photos are always from 5-10 years ago when they had less or no gray hair, were 20-30 lbs lighter (if not more), and more in shape with a strong build and toned body (and then they show up with a dad bod and beer gut), and often times, they’ve used tricky angles to make them look more bulky muscle-wise than they actually are.”

Many of the guys are unkempt and clearly don’t prioritize caring for themselves, yet in their photos, they’re clean-cut and freshly shaved. Some men even show up hungover or already hammered.

