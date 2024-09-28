She Accidentally Caused Her Uncle’s Wedding To Get Called Off After Sending Him A Photo Of His Fiancée With Her Ex, And Now She’s Getting Called A Family Ruiner

This 17-year-old woman has been staying at her uncle’s house for a few weeks, and while there, she may have accidentally “ruined” his engagement.

For some context, her family was over the moon about the idea of her uncle tying the knot since, five years ago, he lost both of his legs in a car accident.

“Being a wheelchair user, he always believed that he would never get married or have a love life because of his age and physical limitations,” she explained.

However, she knows that her uncle is hilarious and has a great personality. The rest of her relatives felt the same way, too, and really wanted him to find a partner.

So, they tried to help out her uncle with a lot of matchmaking, and just last year, he finally began dating a new girl. More recently, the couple also got engaged and decided to get married on September 25, 2024.

This was fantastic news for her entire family. But, about one week ago, she inadvertently caused her uncle’s wedding to get called off.

It all began when she was scrolling on Instagram and came across a photo of one of her friends at a birthday party on September 10. In that same picture, she also noticed her uncle’s fiancée was in the background – wearing a beautiful dress.

This pushed her to send the photo to her uncle, complimenting his fiancée’s appearance in the picture.

Yet, she did not notice that there was actually another guy standing next to her uncle’s fiancée – and that guy turned out to be his fiancée’s ex.

