He’s Leaving His Wife Since She Changed Her Mind About Having Kids, And He Doesn’t Want To Sacrifice His Dream Of Becoming A Dad

Saying “I do” at the altar means that you’re signing up to share everything in your life – from living spaces and schedules to future plans and goals – with your spouse.

So, what happens when you get married believing you and your partner are on the same page about a major life decision, only to realize things have changed after tying the knot?

This man has been asking himself the very same question ever since his wife decided she no longer wanted to have kids.

According to him, they always agreed that they hoped to start a family one day throughout their relationship.

“We talked about it extensively before we got married, and it was one of the things that drew us together as a couple,” he said.

Then, things shifted over the past few years, and his wife suddenly had a change of heart.

It all began when she claimed she just wanted to wait a bit longer to have a baby – which he was actually fine with. More recently, though, she admitted that she’s not interested in having kids at all anymore.

The news has left him reeling, too, since becoming a father is something he’s always wanted. He even believes that having children is a “fundamental part” of who he is.

“I love my wife, but I can’t imagine a future without kids,” he revealed.

