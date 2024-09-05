She Accidentally Killed Her Nephew’s Tarantula After Her Brother-In-Law Pranked Her With The Pet, Even Though He Knew About Her Severe Phobia Of Spiders, And Now He Wants Her To Replace It

Ever since this 30-year-old woman was a child, she’s had a severe fear of spiders. That’s because, back when she was 10, she went on a trip with her parents to a remote region and got bitten by a venomous arachnid.

“It was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life. I genuinely thought I was going to die,” she recalled.

She didn’t, obviously. Even so, the traumatic incident has caused her to go through life with a huge phobia of spiders – which she’s never been able to get over.

Now that she’s married, her husband and his family are completely aware of that as well. Yet, while they were recently visiting her 35-year-old brother-in-law’s house, he still decided to pull a cruel prank on her anyway.

For some context, she and her husband went over to her brother-in-law’s house for a family gathering, and her brother-in-law’s 8-year-old son – her nephew – had just bought a new tarantula.

She knew about the pet prior to the visit, and she made it crystal clear that she didn’t want to go anywhere near the tarantula.

However, at one point during the family gathering, her brother-in-law opted to prank her by putting the tarantula right on her lap.

“The moment I realized what was happening, I went into full-blown panic mode,” she explained.

“I screamed, slapped the spider off my lap, and bolted to the other side of the room. I was shaking, crying, and couldn’t catch my breath.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.