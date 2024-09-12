She And Her Ex-Boyfriend Only Broke Up Six Months Ago, Yet She Was Just Invited To His Wedding, And Her Friends Think She Should Go To Show She’s Moved On

This 24-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend dated for around two years before they ultimately broke up six months ago. But he’s seemingly moved on pretty quickly because recently, she was invited to her ex’s wedding.

In regards to their split, the breakup, thankfully, wasn’t some big, dramatic ordeal. Rather, she and her ex just drifted apart and determined they didn’t have the same future goals.

“It was mutual, or at least that’s what I thought at the time,” she recalled.

Now, her ex is apparently getting married to his new fiancée – who he began dating right after they ended things. She had no clue that he was even in a new relationship until she received his wedding invitation.

The most puzzling part is that, understandably, she doesn’t really want to attend the nuptials. However, she and her ex still share the same friend group, and all of their acquaintances plan to go to the event.

“Like, everyone. I even feel like some of them have been kind of weirdly excited about it, which makes me feel super awkward,” she admitted.

The idea of going makes her pretty uncomfortable. It’s not because she’s still in love with her ex. Instead, she simply feels like his engagement is too soon and super strange.

“Plus, I don’t know his fiancée that well, and it’s already weird enough that she used to be friends with one of my friends. Yeah, small world,” she explained.

Yet, when she mentioned that she wasn’t planning to attend while talking with her friends, some of them started outright judging her. They claimed that it wasn’t a “big deal” and that she should just show up to prove she’s “moved on.”

