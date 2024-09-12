She’s Devastated That Her Ex Got Engaged Within A Month Of Knowing His New Girlfriend, And They’re Pregnant Too

Four months ago, this 37-year-old woman and her 40-year-old now ex-boyfriend went on a break after dating for two years.

Her ex is the best guy she’s ever been in a relationship with, and he’s a really kind man, too. Her ex was married before her and has two little kids from his ex-wife.

She treated her ex’s children like they were hers, and she was thrilled to spend time with them. During the second year of dating her ex, he encountered some difficulties and turned to alcohol and drugs.

“This brought on a ton of stress and anxiety for me as I was worried about his mental health and felt his life and the [lives] of his kids depended on me,” she explained.

“These dark times killed the trust in our relationship, but there was still a lot of love. He came out of this depression and was better than ever, but at the same time was distancing himself from me.”

“We decided to take a break in hopes of coming back together stronger. He immediately got on the dating apps.”

She gets that because her ex was going through such a tough time he wanted to start fresh, but it really hurt her, as she was there by his side through thick and thin.

Her ex instantly jumped into a new relationship, then moved on and met the girl he’s with now, who is divorced with a young child.

After just one month of dating, her ex got engaged to his new girlfriend, and they’re pregnant, too, which she finds heartbreaking.

