She Asked Her Father-In-Law What Century He Was Living In After He Actually Apologized To Her Husband Upon Finding Out They Were Expecting Another Daughter Instead Of A Son

This 36-year-old woman and her husband already have two daughters together – who are 7 and 5 years old. But she’s also six months pregnant with their third baby, and it just so happens to be another girl.

Even so, both she and her husband absolutely love their daughters, and they have never cared about the gender of their children.

“Our big concern has always been that they’re healthy and happy. My little girls, however, are thrilled that they’re getting another little sister,” she explained.

Her in-laws, on the other hand, are a different story. Sure, they’re nice, but they are more conservative and traditional than she and her husband.

So, after she went over to her in-law’s house for a family dinner this past Sunday, some remarks about the gender of her baby really got under her skin.

It all began when, during the meal, she and her husband revealed how they were expecting another little girl. Rather than being excited, her father-in-law actually sighed and apologized to her husband! Then, he even made a comment about how she and her husband could “always try for a fourth.”

She and her husband were both stunned by her father-in-law’s reaction, and her husband made it clear that he was ecstatic about having another daughter.

She also pointed out how there was no way they were having a fourth child, as this pregnancy was already kind of a surprise.

Well, instead of taking the hint, her father-in-law – who has three sons – proceeded to start discussing how sons are supposedly so much different than daughters. Additionally, he tried to say that there were things you could do with boys that you simply couldn’t do with girls.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.