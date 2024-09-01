She Called Her Neighbor Out For Stealing Her Designer Skirt And Caused Her Neighbor’s Fiancé To End Their Engagement Because He Didn’t Want To Be With A Thief

If you’ve ever dealt with a lost package, then you know that sometimes, a mistyped address or a misplaced item in the mail truck can cause your goods to end up on a neighbor’s doorstep.

But if your neighbor got a delivery that clearly listed your name as the recipient, wouldn’t you expect them to return the products?

This young woman did, but after she recently ordered a designer skirt from Los Angeles that was mistakenly delivered to her neighbor, she actually caught her neighbor wearing it around town!

For some context, her package was mistakenly labeled with the wrong address, so it never showed up at her house. This pushed her to contact the company she ordered from directly, and they will be sending a new one to the correct address.

Still, she couldn’t help but notice one of her neighbors wearing what was supposed to be her brand-new garment.

“How do I know? Because the skirt is couture. It was designed and made specifically for me,” she explained.

“Now, the address was wrong, but the name was not.”

That’s why when she spotted her neighbor “sauntering” around in the skirt while with her fiancé, she decided to speak up about it. More specifically, she actually called out her neighbor for stealing the item in front of her partner.

“I was like, ‘You are wearing my skirt, and you know it’s not yours? You know my name is on it. She knows me, and you know you didn’t order a skirt?'” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.