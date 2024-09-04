She Doesn’t Want To Tell Her Ex That His Partner Sent Inappropriate Messages To Her Husband Since They Finally Have An Amicable Relationship For Their Daughter, And She’s Afraid To Rock The Boat

Ending any kind of romantic relationship – and trying to stay on good terms – can be extremely difficult. But, when kids are involved in the mix, this balancing act gains a whole new level of complexity.

Once you finally reach a point of mutual understanding and respect with an ex as you work to co-parent your children together, you likely would not want to do anything to mess it up.

However, what happens when you find out a secret about your ex’s new partner? Should you tell them the truth or keep your lips sealed to maintain the peace?

One woman has found herself in this very sticky situation recently. For some context, she and her ex actually split up six years ago because he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Thankfully, though, all these years later, they have managed to forge an amicable relationship. They were able to reach an agreement when it came to custody of their daughter, and her ex no longer tried to “fight her” over every little thing.

“The woman he cheated on me with, Jean, is his partner now. I have no relationship with her,” she said.

She has since remarried, too, and everything in her own marriage has been going great. Well, that was until her husband recently approached her and shared how he’d received some inappropriate messages from her ex’s partner, Jean.

The messages included both texts and steamy photos, but perhaps the worst part was that Jean sent those messages to her husband after her daughter’s birthday party – which took place just last Friday.

“We held it at a park so both parents could be there, and my daughter was ecstatic,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.