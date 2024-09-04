She Dumped Her Fiancé Two Months Before Their Wedding, So Now She’s Wondering If She Needs To Pay His Parents Back For The Venue

A year and a half ago, this 27-year-old woman got engaged to her 26-year-old fiancé, and they have been with one another for seven years.

Overall, their relationship has been wonderful, and they rarely have fought. She always considered him to be her best friend, and they did absolutely everything together.

A couple of months after he proposed to her, the issues began. One of their mutual friends sent her a screenshot of her fiancé’s profile on a dating app.

She instantly confronted her fiancé, who lied to her and said someone was clearly pretending to be him. He insisted it was an imposter.

Her gut told her that he was not being honest, but she let it go. In hindsight, she wishes she had pushed her fiancé for the truth.

Then, in May, they moved into a new apartment, and she came across another piece of information her fiancé had clearly lied to her about.

So, she brought up the dating app thing again, and he admitted that he had been on multiple dating apps for the last three or four years.

But he lied about that fact: he’s been on the apps for the entire seven-year duration of their relationship.

He said he only did it to boost his confidence, and she managed to forgive him…sort of. To be honest, she’s struggled to let this go ever since she found out about it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.