She Feels Guilty That Her Boyfriend’s Salary Is Nearly Ten Times What Hers Is, And He Endlessly Spoils Her With His Money

This 31-year-old woman works as a secretary for a big company, and she does various tasks such as managing a calendar for a Vice President, completing expense reports, scheduling meetings, and processing invoices.

While she makes $65,000 a year, she lives in an expensive suburban area. She honestly still lives at home with her mom and dad because of a couple of choices she made that she’s not proud of.

She started dating her 33-year-old boyfriend nine months ago, and he has a career in IT or something along those lines.

His salary is nearly ten times what hers is, and his job is completely remote. He was able to purchase a gorgeous home amid the pandemic all on his own since he makes a ton of money.

Their differences in income are causing her to feel more uneasy, as he spends so much on her, but there’s no way she can afford his tastes.

“I think he’s planning on proposing soon, and maybe I’m just overwhelmed by emotion and feelings of inadequacy, but I feel weird being financially spoiled so far and worry what it will look like later,” she explained.

“And I know that’s the most first-world problem ever, but it makes me feel weird to try and keep up.”

Let’s begin with her boyfriend’s travel schedule. He has to go on work trips for two or three days at a time every other week.

Since he travels extensively, he has points with all of the major hotels, airlines, and ride-share services.

