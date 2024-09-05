She Found Out Her Boyfriend’s Childhood Female Friend Was Actually His High School Sweetheart, And He Lied To Her About It For Two Years

Right after this 21-year-old woman graduated high school, she began dating her boyfriend – who she met through a mutual friend and is currently 29 years old.

Her friend had actually been in a bad accident, and her boyfriend, who worked in healthcare, was super supportive while her friend was recovering. That’s how they came to hit it off, and they’ve been inseparable for the past two years.

Now, one of her favorite “highlights” of their relationship is their “Friday night tradition.” At the end of each work week, she and her boyfriend get together with their mutual friends to just catch up and relax.

“It’s been a tradition for six months now, and I absolutely love it,” she said.

“Everything was going great… until last week.”

That’s because, just last Friday, she found out that her boyfriend’s 27-year-old female childhood friend played a bigger role in his life than she previously thought. And it was romantic, not platonic.

For some context, she’s always known about his friend, who he claimed was “like a sister.” However, when she and her boyfriend first began dating, she thought perhaps he and his friend had dated in the past.

“But he assured me that nothing romantic ever happened between them. He was so adamant about it that I believed him,” she recalled.

His female friend, on the other hand, has never been very nice to her. She’s tried to be friendly and make small talk with the girl. Yet, according to her, her boyfriend’s female friend constantly just makes passive-aggressive remarks about her age.

