She Got Judged By Her Date After She Told Him She Would Never Go For IVF

It makes sense to discuss all of the hard subjects, such as marriage and kids, with a potential romantic partner and get that out of the way early on into knowing someone.

Should you not be on the same page, that could spell trouble in paradise, and if you wait to discuss sensitive subjects, it might result in a colossal waste of your time.

But when you get judged for discussing certain topics by someone you’re on a date with, it can definitely be hurtful.

This 37-year-old woman recently met up with a 42-year-old man, and they were chatting about marriage.

He mentioned to her that you should get married with the intention of starting a family, or else it doesn’t make sense to go through all the legal trouble.

She stated that she would be interested in having one child naturally in the future, given it’s even possible with her age, but that she would never be interested in IVF.

She takes antidepressants and has been diagnosed with anxiety. Additionally, she has PCOS, and she’s scared of taking artificial hormones. All of this is why she would never consider IVF in order to have a child.

“I said that IVF can be very harsh on a woman’s body and can [have] many lasting side effects,” she explained.

“I felt he was a little judgemental when I said that I won’t go for IVF. I suggested adoption instead. I don’t understand why a woman can be judged if she doesn’t want to undergo a treatment.”

