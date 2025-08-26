She Screamed At A Guy On Their First Date And Asked Him To Pay Her $500 For Emotional Damage

NIKIBA - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Every once in a while, a date goes so horribly wrong that you just have to tell the world all about it. TikToker Cat (@bigkittyenergy) matched with a guy named Craig on a dating app.

He was tall, attractive, owned a trucking company, and had a golden retriever. All in all, he seemed like a great guy. However, looks can be deceiving.

Cat always video chats with guys before going on a first date with them to make sure they actually click. Well, she got along really well with Craig.

They had an hour-long conversation, and he even introduced his dog to her. They planned to have drinks at a cocktail bar and then go to a high-end pizza restaurant near his place.

On the day of the date, he ordered a ride for her. He was waiting outside for her when she arrived and tried to kiss her within the first few seconds of meeting her.

They went inside the bar to order drinks. He led her over to a booth in the corner so they could have some privacy.

She started talking about the horses she saw on the ride over, but he told her to stop talking so he could “absorb her presence.”

As they were sitting there, he put his arm around her shoulder and started touching her collarbone, raving about how tiny she was. At this point, Cat was debating on leaving but decided to get a drink first.

She asked about his business, and he pulled out his phone to show her a picture of a truck that had caught on fire. She saw three notifications from different dating apps pop up on his phone.

She had already made up her mind that she never wanted to see this man again, but she was really hungry and still wanted him to get her dinner.

They walked 10 minutes to the restaurant. She wanted to sit down and wait for their table because her new shoes were hurting her feet.

But he grabbed her arm and dragged her up to wait with him by the host stand. She demanded that he let go of her before she made a scene.

Finally, they walked to their table. Cat was fuming and changed her mind about dinner because no food was worth dealing with this man any longer.

Just as she was about to tell him, he informed her that the least she could do was wait up front with him at the host stand because he was paying for their date.

She started going off on him for telling her what to do. He apologized and said he wanted to make up for it by treating her to dinner.

She ordered a red wine that only came in a bottle, even though he did not drink wine. She was eager to eat her food, drink her wine, and get out of there.

At one point, he told her that he was looking for a traditional wife because he believed that men should be the leaders.

Cat could not contain her anger and started yelling at him in the middle of the restaurant for wanting to go back to a time when women didn’t have rights.

She insisted that he call a ride for her and then stood up to leave. As she was walking past him, he blurted out that she would never get to see how “well-endowed” he was.

Once she got into the car, she sent him a request for $500 for emotional damage, and he actually fulfilled it. She also blocked him and never spoke to him again.

