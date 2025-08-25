She Found Out Her Boyfriend Had Two Secret Girlfriends On The Si

gzorgz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Since January, TikToker Bailey Blair (@bailey.blair) has been dating a guy named Alex. One weekend, Alex asked her to be his girlfriend.

But then, the very next day, she found out that she was not his only girlfriend. It turned out that he had two others, which made her girlfriend number three!

He had been dating one girlfriend for nine months and the other for over a year, and he was very involved with her two kids.

Now, Bailey is warning women all over North Carolina and South Carolina to be on the lookout for Alex and his lies.

She wants to make sure that he never does this again to anyone else. She says that he is a very good manipulator who was able to reassure her of any fears and suspicions she felt.

Bailey and the other girlfriends confronted Alex, and they believe there may be other girlfriends who are still in the dark about what he is doing. He is also chatting with about seven to 10 other women.

Alex admitted to Bailey that he cheats in cycles. He is aware that it will all blow up in his face eventually, but is unable to stop because he can’t be happy with just one person.

Bailey is taking action to have him banned from the dating apps they matched on. In a follow-up video, she thanked everyone for all the support and apologized to all the women who reached out to her about being victims of Alex.

Bailey also asked people to leave Alex’s family and career out of the issue.

“His professional life is separate from his personal life, and I didn’t ask for that. That being said, I do not forgive him and I don’t wish him well, but I don’t wish him harm,” she stated.

In the comments section, multiple women came forward about their experiences dating Alex. It was a shock to see just how many people he had hurt.

“This was my daughter’s abusive boyfriend in high school!! I have prayed God would repair my heart from him and that I would never run into him, but here we are!! He and his mom!!! Ugh,” commented one person.

“GIRL. This video stopped me in my tracks. I dated him in 2016. I went to UNCW with him. He was a player then, too,” wrote another.

“I used to date his best friend back in the day, and clearly he hasn’t changed a bit…so sorry this happened to you,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan