She Moved To America To Attend Harvard, But Guys She Goes On Dates With Worry She’s Just Trying To Get A Green Card Out Of Them

This 23-year-old woman moved to America in order to go to Harvard. She was born in the Middle East, and she recently graduated.

She’s going to be working in healthcare while living in the Northeast. Over the last two or three months, she has been trying out online dating, but the results are different than she expected.

While all the first dates she’s gone on have been good, men keep worrying about her only wanting a green card out of them.

Many of the men she meets want to know about her immigration status on date one, which has been shocking to her.

She wants a serious relationship, so she gets why men are concerned, but she can’t get over how jarring and forward it is.

“Their questions sometimes come off in a way that suggests they are wondering if I’m dating them for a “green card marriage,” she explained.

This also occurs with guys she meets in person. No matter where she meets a guy, her immigration status comes up within the first three questions they ask.

She’s upset that so many men think that because she’s foreign, she only wants to date them in order to remain in America.

“This has been very insulting to me,” she said. “I’m an educated person, worked extremely hard in college to graduate with great academic records, and am planning on getting an NIW green card (green card awarded based on scientific merits) and am morally against the green card marriage.”

