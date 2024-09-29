She Took Her Cousin To Court After He Threw Her In The Pool And Ruined Her $6,000 Hearing Aids, So 20% Of His Wage Is Now Being Garnished And He Was Forced To Drop Out Of College

This woman really dislikes one of her male cousins, who’s 25-years-old. On the surface, he is supposedly good-looking, outgoing, and quite funny. But she’s always found him to be very childish, irresponsible, and downright annoying.

That’s why, after he threw her in the pool one day while she was wearing a new pair of hearing aids, costing her $6,000, she refused to let it go.

For some context, she’s been dealing with hearing issues for years, and she recently got hearing aids that were $6,000. Not long afterward, she also attended her grandmother’s birthday party, which took place at her grandma’s house.

Then, while she was just relaxing on the back porch with her family, her cousin thought it would be hilarious to throw her in the pool and ruin her hair, which she had just gotten done that day, even though she told him not to.

“I repeatedly told him to stop and to put me down in a very serious and not playful at all tone,” she recalled.

Spoiler alert: her cousin didn’t listen, and she got tossed in any way, ruining her expensive hearing aids.

All he had to say afterward was “whoops” and that he had no idea she had new hearing aids.

“And when I told him the cost of them and that he would have to replace them, he freaked out and said no way,” she explained.

Her family even took her cousin’s side and didn’t think it’d be fair for him to pay $6,000 since she earns the most out of anyone in her family. Meanwhile, her cousin was still in college and working a call center job, which barely allowed him to make ends meet.

