He Flew To Another Country For A Girl, Only For Her To Give Him The Cold Shoulder

gnepphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Last year, TikToker Kyle (@sunshinethekid) met a woman while he was traveling. She was a surfer, and he thought she was pretty cool. He really liked her, but at the time, she was in a situationship with another guy, so they had to be just friends.

On his last day in town, she revealed that she was interested in him as they were headed to the airport. But of course, he was going back home, so it wasn’t good timing.

Three months later, she texted him, saying that she had moved to Panama. She offered to let him stay with her if he ever came to visit. He didn’t know if she was offering just to be nice, but he bought a plane ticket, and they made plans for his visit.

Another three months later, he was on a flight to a country he had never been to before. He had to take four buses to a town with no zip code in the middle of nowhere. He was hungry and sleep-deprived, but he was in a fantastic mood because he was about to enjoy his vacation.

When he met up with the woman at her place, he sensed that something was different. He figured it had been a while since they had seen each other, so they just needed a little time to warm up.

After a few days of the cold shoulder, he asked her what was wrong. She told him that nothing was wrong.

Then, she announced that she was going to stay at a friend’s place for the night. Kyle didn’t know if she had started seeing someone else and didn’t want to tell him about it. He never found out because his next move was to get out of there as quickly as possible.

At 4:45 a.m., he grabbed his stuff and caught the first bus out of town. He decided to keep going north and explore the area.

Over the next week, he traveled to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and the coast of El Salvador. By the time he reached El Salvador, he was tired of moving around.

He was also way over budget because he had counted on staying at the woman’s place for free and cooking in her kitchen. At least he still had his savings and his job.

The next day, his boss called him. The company got bought out by a bigger company and only C-suite executives were keeping their jobs. Since Kyle was not a C-suite executive, he was out of a job. Now that he was in a quarter-life crisis, he met up with a friend in Guatemala.

He rented a motorcycle to get there, even though he didn’t really know how to ride one. When he picked up his friend, his friend wanted to try driving the motorcycle.

Three minutes later, they hit a patch of sand, and they wiped out. When Kyle and his friend recovered, they walked to the nearest bar and got drinks.

He looked up and saw a woman sitting three tables away. He got up to talk to her and told her everything that had happened to him since he arrived in South America. Her name was Alice. He spent his last few days of vacation hanging out with her and his friend on the beach.

When he got home, he thought all about the time he had spent chasing women who did not care about him and decided to make a change. So, he moved to Los Angeles to restart his life.

