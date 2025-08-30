She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Pinned Her Arms Down And Kissed Her

After a terrible second date with a 31-year-old man, TikToker Casey Borland (@caseyborland) does not have high hopes for the future of modern dating.

She gave a lukewarm first date a second chance and instantly regretted it. What started as some casual arcade fun quickly spiraled into unsolicited kisses and weird competitiveness.

So, their first date was okay. It wasn’t particularly bad or good—just fine enough for Casey to agree to see him again.

He invited her back to his place, but she politely turned him down. He gave her a kiss on the cheek, and they parted ways. Later, he reached out for a second date. She agreed to give him another shot.

They decided to go to an arcade bar for their second date. The first game they played was air hockey. They were laughing and having a good time, but once the game ended, he crossed a line.

He came over to her, pinned her arms to the side, and planted a kiss on her. Casey was startled and uncomfortable, but tried to shake it off and keep the night going.

They played a couple more games and then settled on Connect Four, which gave them time to chat more. He kept beating her in the game, so he suggested that she stop talking and focus more on the game.

Apparently, he wanted her to be more competitive instead of getting to know each other better.

So, for the next game, she sat and played quietly. He ended up winning the game and said that she played much better when she was quiet.

He got up, grabbed her face, and kissed her again. Then, they went on a short walk, where he proceeded to interrupt her repeatedly.

Casey was more than ready for the date to end. They happened to walk past his car, and he kept urging her to go back to his place.

She told him that she had things to do. He asked her what her “rule” was and how long it would take for her to come to his place. He tried to hug her goodbye, but she dodged him and quickly slipped out of there.

