She Won’t Let Her Parents Stay At Her Place After They Gave Her Childhood Home To Her Younger Sister Without Even Consulting Her First

After this 23-year-old woman landed her first job in a new city about two years ago, she moved out of her parent’s house – her childhood home.

The property understandably held a lot of memories and sentimental value. So, despite being eager to start her own life, she assumed that in the future, she’d likely inherit the house with her younger sister Rachel or have some say in what happened to it.

But then, just a few months ago, her parents shared some pretty big news. They intended to downsize by moving into a smaller apartment. The most shocking part? Her parents planned to give the house to Rachel, who’s only 21 and still in college.

“I was shocked and hurt. They didn’t ask for my input or even give me a heads-up,” she recalled.

She also tried talking to her parents about why they were giving Rachel the entire property. Apparently, they claimed that her little sister needed a stable place while completing school. Plus, her parents thought that Rachel had always been “more attached” to that house than she was.

She was told that she’d always be welcome to visit her childhood home. Still, she couldn’t help but think that her parents were just brushing aside her own feelings.

“To make matters worse, my parents also mentioned that they planned to use the money they’d save from not maintaining the larger house to travel and enjoy their retirement,” she revealed.

“I felt like they were giving away my inheritance without a second thought.”

This didn’t sit right with her, and after failing to reason with her parents, she decided to distance herself from them. She quit visiting home as often and only talked to her family when it was absolutely necessary.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.