She’s A Mortician Talking About 5 Interesting Things You Can Find After Someone Gets Cremated

I’m sure you have heard about Lauren; she’s a popular mortician on TikTok who goes by @laurenthemortician.

She’s one of my favorite content creators, as I think she has a lot of intriguing things to say or shed light on, given her unique career.

In a video Lauren did with the Travel Channel, she opens up about 5 very surprising and interesting things you can find after someone gets cremated.

“After cremation, some unexpected things can be found among a person’s ashes,” Lauren explains.

The first thing on Lauren’s list? Implants! Lauren says that sometimes chest implants cremate, but on occasion, that doesn’t happen, and it leaves behind a sticky mess. When that happens, Lauren removes the implants and disposes of them in medical waste.

The second thing is surgical instruments. Lauren points out that if you happen to pass away during a medical procedure, often, doctors won’t take the clamps or scissors out of you. They just leave them in.

In that event, Lauren removes the instruments when the cremation process is complete.

Cellphones and jewelry come in at number three, as sometimes, it slips a medical examiner’s mind to go through the back pockets of people.

Lauren maintains that a good crematory technician will ensure that someone’s pockets and hands are checked before moving ahead.

