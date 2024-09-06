She’s Been Waiting For Her Husband To Pick Her Over His Younger Affair Partner For Close To A Year, But That’s Not Happening

This 36-year-old woman is married to her high school sweetheart, and she has everything she dreamed of when she was just a kid.

She and her husband have two teenagers, a boy and a girl, and a beautiful Dalmatian. They live in a stunning home near a creek that’s within a walkable distance to the school their kids attend.

Her husband owns a muscle car, and he’s generationally wealthy. They literally have it all. But ten months ago, she found out that her husband was having an affair with a 20-year-old girl he claimed to have never met in real life.

“I have been waiting for almost a year for him to pick me and break up with her,” she explained.

“Every time he says he did, I find out he’s lying. I’ve read their messages; they say, “I love you.” I know they are [steamy] on FaceTime.”

“I even found a picture of myself in lingerie that he texted to her to make her jealous. We have been together 19 years and have 2 teenagers together (the math says his GF is 3 years older than our daughter).”

Her husband clearly wants to keep her as his wife and still have his girlfriend, too, and he can’t manage to choose her over his new fling.

Although her husband has said to her that his girlfriend isn’t “worth a single tear” while apologizing for his infidelity, he’s not sorry at all.

He most recently said he hasn’t spoken to his girlfriend in several weeks, but she uncovered conversations between them on his phone, which made her heart break all over again.

