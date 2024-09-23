She’s Dating A Guy Who Pushed Her To Meet His Family On Their First Date, Then Snapped A Photo Of Them Together In Bed And Sent It To All His Friends

Several months ago, this 29-year-old woman began dating a 35-year-old man, and he’s actually quite a great guy.

He’s sweet and treats her wonderfully. They laugh a lot and enjoy spending time together. But lately, she’s been noticing that he likes to show her off in weird ways, and it happens whenever they go out in public. Not only that, but his agenda is beginning to leak into their time spent behind closed doors.

This all began on date one when he pushed her to meet his entire family. While they were still in the middle of the date itself, he mentioned his aunt, parents, and grandparents were excited to meet her when they were done.

“I told him I wasn’t comfortable with it for the first date and that I was overwhelmed with the idea,” she explained.

He responded that he didn’t realize his family was going to be there, so she went along with it, said hello to his family, and called it a night.

While she was still on the way back to her house, he sent her a text saying his whole family found her impressive.

She thought that was strange, and she contemplated not going out on a second date with him, but she rationalized what he did and reminded herself he didn’t do any harm in expecting her to meet his loved ones.

“It may be a little weird so quickly, but after all, it’s good he wants to show me off,” she said. “My past relationships, including one that lasted 8 years, were always “private” and I was never shown off like that.”

That was hardly the only weird incident. One evening, they went out to a bar with a fun band, and they were dancing together.

