She’s Divorcing Her Husband Because He’s Always Putting His Career Over Their Marriage, And She Doesn’t Believe He’ll Actually Change

There are always going to be outside forces trying to demand our attention – from friends and family to work and personal interests. However, when you tie the knot and make a commitment to your significant other, shouldn’t your marriage always come first?

This woman thought so, which is why her husband prioritizing his career over their relationship has really rubbed her the wrong way.

For some context, back when they wed, they both had big career ambitions. Even so, they promised to put each other first, no matter what.

“In the beginning, things were great. We supported each other’s professional goals, and there was a good balance between our work and personal lives,” she recalled.

Then, as time continued on, she watched as her husband became consumed by his job.

All of a sudden, he was taking on more responsibilities at the office. That caused him to begin working later nights, taking weekend meetings, and traveling on important dates – like anniversaries and holidays.

It wasn’t just his physical absence, though, that upset her. It was also his lack of emotional involvement in their relationship whenever they were together.

“I’ve tried talking to him about it, but he always brushes it off, saying he’s doing it all for our future,” she detailed.

She realizes that he values building his career, and she doesn’t think that’s a bad thing. But she can’t stand the fact that their marriage has taken the backseat and become an “afterthought.”

