She’s Pregnant With A Girl But Won’t Tell Anyone Her Future Daughter’s Name Because She’s Worried Her Sister-In-Law Will Just Try To Copy Her Again

This 26-year-old woman is currently about 20 weeks pregnant, and just recently, she and her 28-year-old husband finally found out the gender of their baby. Spoiler alert: they’re having a girl!

“My husband and I are extremely happy since we really wanted to have a daughter and already had a name for her – which is a name that I’ve always wanted my child to have,” she explained.

So, during a video call with both her parents and her husband’s parents, they decided to reveal their baby’s gender. This felt more appropriate for them since neither she nor her husband wanted to have a gender reveal party (or deal with the stress that comes with planning one).

Anyway, after she and her husband told everyone that they were having a girl, they also opted to provide a virtual tour of the half-finished baby nursery in their home.

Well, it was then that her sister-in-law noticed they weren’t showing one specific side of the room and asked about it.

At that point, she detailed how the name they picked out for their daughter was already placed on the wall on that side of the room.

“And we didn’t want to show it to them as a surprise for when our baby would be born,” she said.

Rather than respecting their wishes, though, her sister-in-law wouldn’t stop nagging her and her husband to show everyone the wall anyway.

Thankfully, they stood their ground in spite of the pressure, but her husband eventually got sick and tired of his sister’s behavior. That’s why he actually threatened to end the video call unless she quit talking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.