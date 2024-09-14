Shrimp Toast Is A Dim Sum Staple With A Satisfying Crunch, So Here’s How You Can Make It Right In Your Own Kitchen

Shrimp toast, also known as prawn toast, is a popular appetizer that originated in Cantonese cuisine. It is a dim sum staple that has influences from Western culture.

Typically, shrimp toast consists of a fresh shrimp paste infused with fragrant garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds.

The sesame seeds give the snack a nutty flavor and a satisfying crunch. The paste is then slathered on white bread, which is fried to a crisp golden brown. Shrimp toast can now be found on menus in other Asian countries and even across the globe.

TikToker Herman (@hermanathome) is sharing his recipe for shrimp toast inspired by the traditional dish.

Here’s what you need to do to make the delicacy for yourself.

Toast Ingredients:

1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp

1 clove of garlic

1 scallion

1 egg white

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

8 pieces of white bread

A dash of white pepper

Spicy Mayo Ingredients:

1/2 cup of kewpie mayo

1 tablespoon of sriracha sauce

2 teaspoons of sugar

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon of sesame oil

A pinch of salt

