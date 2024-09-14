Shrimp Toast Is A Dim Sum Staple With A Satisfying Crunch, So Here’s How You Can Make It Right In Your Own Kitchen

Shrimp toast, also known as prawn toast, is a popular appetizer that originated in Cantonese cuisine. It is a dim sum staple that has influences from Western culture.
Typically, shrimp toast consists of a fresh shrimp paste infused with fragrant garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds.
The sesame seeds give the snack a nutty flavor and a satisfying crunch. The paste is then slathered on white bread, which is fried to a crisp golden brown. Shrimp toast can now be found on menus in other Asian countries and even across the globe.
TikToker Herman (@hermanathome) is sharing his recipe for shrimp toast inspired by the traditional dish.
Here’s what you need to do to make the delicacy for yourself.
Toast Ingredients:
- 1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 scallion
- 1 egg white
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds
- 8 pieces of white bread
- A dash of white pepper
Spicy Mayo Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of kewpie mayo
- 1 tablespoon of sriracha sauce
- 2 teaspoons of sugar
- 2 teaspoons of lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon of sesame oil
- A pinch of salt
