Shrimp Toast Is A Dim Sum Staple With A Satisfying Crunch, So Here’s How You Can Make It Right In Your Own Kitchen

Shrimp toast, also known as prawn toast, is a popular appetizer that originated in Cantonese cuisine. It is a dim sum staple that has influences from Western culture.

Typically, shrimp toast consists of a fresh shrimp paste infused with fragrant garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds.

The sesame seeds give the snack a nutty flavor and a satisfying crunch. The paste is then slathered on white bread, which is fried to a crisp golden brown. Shrimp toast can now be found on menus in other Asian countries and even across the globe.

TikToker Herman (@hermanathome) is sharing his recipe for shrimp toast inspired by the traditional dish.

Here’s what you need to do to make the delicacy for yourself.

Toast Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1 scallion
  • 1 egg white
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds
  • 8 pieces of white bread
  • A dash of white pepper

Spicy Mayo Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of kewpie mayo
  • 1 tablespoon of sriracha sauce
  • 2 teaspoons of sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon of sesame oil
  • A pinch of salt
TikTok – @hermanathome

