The Guy She’s Been Dating Accidentally Sent Her A Photo Of Some Random Girl In Her Underwear, Standing In His Bathroom

For the last month, this 35-year-old woman has been dating a guy five years younger than she is. He’s made her feel special and safe, and she’s been enjoying their time spent together.

She also really appreciates that he means what he says, and she can rely on him to follow through with things.

It’s been a long time since she’s felt this secure in a relationship, and over the weekend, she got to meet his niece and best friends. So, clearly, things have been moving in a serious direction.

He even made a joke and told his niece that she’s going to be her future aunt. This was hardly the first time he alluded to spending forever with her.

“Whatever, anyway…after texting all day and making plans for a date, he accidentally sends me a…Snapchat of the back of a girl in her [underwear], standing in his bathroom with the caption “God bless,” she explained.

“This was definitely meant for his friends or something. What an absolute moron. I responded, “Who is that??” Once he realized what he had done, he immediately blocked my number. I am so beyond hurt and disgusted.”

“We were really progressing toward a relationship, or so I thought. It’s not even about the girl as much as it’s about how little he valued me this entire time.”

Her friend managed to track the random girl in the photo down, and she sent her a message on social media to let her know about the photo since it seems she had no clue it was taken.

Her friend is pretty much a detective, as the girl in the photo didn’t have her face showing at all, just her body.

