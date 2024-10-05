5 Fun And Festive Halloween Snacks You Can Make

We’re 13 Days Away From Halloween, And Here Are 5 Snacks For You To Make

I’m not having a Halloween party this year, but I am going to sit at home with my family and make some exciting, spooky snacks while watching scary movies.

If you are looking for some fun and festive Halloween snacks, here are my 5 favorite ones you can make!

Pizza Pumpkin Bombs

These pizza pumpkin bombs from TikToker @izzyskitchen_ are like tiny works of art. Get some pizza dough, and cut circles out with a cookie cutter.

Put a dab of tomato sauce in every circle, along with some diced-up cheese and salami. Roll your dough into little balls and use baking twine to tie them up into pumpkin shapes.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes, and when they’re done, cut the string off and use a piece of basil for the pumpkin stem.

Mummy Jalapeño Poppers

Allow TikToker @hannah__ford to show you how she makes these mummy Jalapeño poppers! She doesn’t share her exact recipe, but here’s how I make them for you real quick: slice up your Jalapeños in half (about 12) and de-seed them. Grab a bowl and add a block of cream cheese, a cup of shredded cheddar cheese, and 2 Tablespoons of taco seasoning; mix together. Fill your jalapenos with the filling you just made.

Then, get some crescent roll dough, and using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into narrow strips. Wrap one strip around one Jalapeño, so you make a mummy. Continue until all of your Jalapeños are wrapped up, then stick them in the oven at 375 for around 20 minutes.

When your poppers have cooled down, add in the candy eyes, which you can find online – they’re just edible sprinkles, essentially.

Skeleton Spinach Dip

This skeleton spinach dip from TikToker @kayskugc is amazing because it’s so simple to throw together. Take a sub roll cut in half and prop it up on both ends with toothpicks. Place on a wood board.

Spoon your preferred brand of spinach dip on the bottom half of the sub, then lay a skeleton decoration on top. Sprinkle pita chips all around the outside of your sub roll and enjoy.

Halloween Chip Dip

I love that TikToker @brookiescookiesco shows you how to make this Halloween chip dip but decorates it in two different ways!

Grab a bowl and spread out a layer of refried beans on the bottom. Then mash up a couple of avocados, mix in mild salsa and a pinch of salt, and make that the second layer of your dip.

The third layer of your dip is sour cream, and the fourth layer is salsa. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese on the top for your last layer. Finally, place some sour cream in a piping bag to draw out a spider web on the top. Using olives, make spiders. The second way you can decorate is by taking sliced olives and using them to make a pumpkin face!

Broomsticks With Cheese

Definitely, the cutest recipe on our list is these broomsticks with cheese from TikToker @hayesandjames.

I also appreciate the simplicity it takes to craft these! You only need pretzel sticks and string cheese.

Cut your string cheese in thirds, and take one slice to make the bottom of your broomstick. Using a knife and kitchen scissors, cut them into shape. Then, stick a pretzel stick in the top!