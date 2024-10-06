6 Halloween Movies You Can Watch Tonight If You Want To Have A Cozy Night At Home

Here Are 6 Movies You Can Watch Tonight For Halloween

Happy Halloween! One of my favorite days of the year has finally arrived, and to celebrate, I’m planning on having a little movie marathon.

Because what’s better than a cozy Halloween at home? Read on for six of my favorite Halloween movies you can watch tonight!

Sleepy Hollow

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, and Christopher Walken, in my opinion, there is no better Halloween movie than Sleepy Hollow.

The movie is based on the short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. It’s set way back in 1799, and blends romance, horror, and fantasy.

Main platforms that have Sleepy Hollow available for you to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube TV.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is also directed by Tim Burton, and it stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder.

A couple named Adam and Barbara end up passing away in a car accident, only to discover that they’re haunting their own home when a new family named the Deetzes moves in.

Adam and Barbara try their very best to scare the Deetzes away, and then they turn to a quirky spirit man by the name of Beetlejuice to try to help them with their mission.

Main platforms that have Beetlejuice available for you to watch: Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Gremlins

Alright, there’s a whole argument around whether or not Gremlins is truly a Halloween movie since it’s set around Christmas, but I always grew up watching it on Halloween, and hey, it puts you in all of the holiday spirit! It’s like the Nightmare Before Christmas: mixing all of the holiday spirit in.

Gremlins is all about a salesman searching for the perfect gift to purchase for his son, which he finally finds in Chinatown: a little creature named Mogwai.

Mogwai comes with very strict instructions: do not feed him after midnight, get him wet, or expose him to light. Well, all the things that aren’t supposed to happen to Mogwai do, and then a band of gremlins wreck havoc on the town on Christmas Eve.

Main platforms that have Gremlins available for you to watch: Max, Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Hocus Pocus

Wheen teen Max Dennison ends up moving to Salem, Massachusetts with his family, he finds an old, abandoned house to go exploring through with his friend, Allison, and little sister Dani.

Along the way, Max sets free an evil coven of witches accidentally. The witches, called the Sanderson sisters (starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy), used to be the ones who lived in the abandoned house.

Max, Allison, Dani, and a magic-filled black cat have to race to steal the Sanderson Sisters’ book of spells to prevent them from turning immortal.

Main platforms that have Hocus Pocus available for you to watch: Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Scream

Directed by Wes Craven, Scream is considered to be a classic among horror films. It’s frighteningly hilarious.

Scream is all about a knife wielding crazy person in a ghost face mask who stalks middle-class high schoolers in a suburban neighborhood.

Main platforms that have Scream available for you to watch: Max, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube TV.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Although directed by Henry Selick, The Nightmare Before Christmas is based on characters and a story from Tim Burton.

The movie is centered on Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloweentown, who grows tired of the annual tradition of scaring people.

Jack ends up finding a place called Christmastown, which makes him develop a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and take control of Christmas (and steal Santa’s role along the way).

Main platforms that have The Nightmare Before Christmas available for you to watch: Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.