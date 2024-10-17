A Guy Combed Lice Out Of Her Hair On Their First Date And Then Took Her Out To Dinner

This 25-year-old woman has a career as a preschool teacher, and lice come with the territory. She promises she’s not a gross person, but it’s an unavoidable misfortune working with little kids.

One month ago, she met a 26-year-old man named D on a dating app, and it happened accidentally.

She actually dropped her phone and swiped his profile in the process. He matched her back and wrote a very funny message to her.

“On the day we were supposed to have our first date, I discovered one of my darling students gave me lice. I was freaking out,” she explained.

“I knew he wasn’t going to believe me and that he was going to think I was just blowing him off. I immediately tell him that I have to go to the store and get lice treatment and that I need a rain check on the date.”

Just as she anticipated, D thought she was lying to get out of the date, which is totally fair – it did sound like an absurd reason to cancel on him.

After she bought the treatment, she video-called her best friend in tears. Her best friend said to send D a photo of her along with the bottle, so she did that.

“As soon as this man saw that I was genuinely crying and holding lice treatment, he offered to come over and help me comb bugs out of my hair,” she said.

She quickly deferred to her best friend, wondering if she should take D up on his offer, and her best friend said yes.

