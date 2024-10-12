After Her Wealthy Ex-Boyfriend Crashed Her Mom’s Birthday Dinner, Her Mom Wouldn’t Stop Comparing Him To Her Current Boyfriend And Later Said She Settled

This woman is 26-years-old, and last week, it was her mother’s birthday. So, she planned a nice dinner with both her mom and her boyfriend, Ryan.

She and Ryan have been dating for a year, and he’s incredibly loving and respectful. He’s just not as wealthy as her ex-boyfriend, Daniel.

“Ryan’s not rich, but he’s genuinely kind, and he’d saved up to make the evening special, even picking out a nice restaurant he could comfortably afford,” she recalled.

Her ex-boyfriend, on the other hand, is the total opposite of Ryan. Daniel was rich but extremely toxic, too. He was apparently emotionally manipulative, using his money to control her.

Despite that, her family was obsessed with Daniel because of all the luxuries he could provide.

“They only saw the flashy gifts and vacations, not the constant fights and toxic behavior,” she said.

So, while she was happy to leave Daniel in the past, her ex-boyfriend still managed to find a way to ruin her mom’s birthday dinner for her and Ryan.

Through the grapevine, Daniel somehow found out about her mom’s celebration via mutual friends. Then, he decided to show up with a designer handbag as a present for her mom and suggested that they “upgrade” to a fancier restaurant.

Her mom was supposedly thrilled with the idea, too, and agreed to change restaurants without even asking her or Ryan.

