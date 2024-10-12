He Crashed His Car After A Night Out With Friends In 2011, Leaving Behind Only One Shoe At The Scene

Shane Fell of Harvey, Louisiana, was 36-years-old when he mysteriously disappeared following a single-car crash in 2011.

He pursued higher education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, studying metalwork and jewelry. At the time he vanished, he was working as a senior technical advisor for VeriFone.

Then, on the evening of June 10, 2011, he and his brother, Brett Fell, decided to go out with some friends. They visited a pool hall known as Rum Runners, located off Barataria Boulevard in Marrero, Louisiana.

The brothers were joined by around eight other guys who shot pool until about 12:30 a.m. Afterward, everyone went their separate ways, and Shane began to head home.

While he was driving, he ultimately lost control of his car and flipped the vehicle. It landed in a ditch on River Road, located between Marrero Road and Klein Road.

Shane was able to exit the car by climbing out of his passenger side window. He also spoke to his brother on the phone at about 12:40 a.m., who just so happened to call after the accident.

During their conversation, he claimed that he didn’t sustain any injuries and planned to figure out how to get home on his own. However, Brett said that he’d pick Shane up.

“I spoke to him twice on the phone. The first time was when I called him and then talked to him for about three minutes, and then he called me back a short time later just to make sure I was on the way. He sounded a little panicky, you know, I guess from overturning your car,” Brett recalled.

That second phone call marked the last time Brett ever spoke to his brother. Once he arrived at the site of the crash about 20 minutes later, he saw Shane’s car, a green Saturn, in a small ditch. Shane was nowhere to be found.

