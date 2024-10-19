After Years Of Breakdancing, A Man Developed A Bulge On The Top Of His Head That Had To Be Surgically Removed

After repeatedly practicing headspins over years of breakdancing, a man has developed a “breakdance bulge” on the top of his head.

Doctors had to remove the bulbous lump surgically. It had become tender to the touch and was accompanied by hair loss.

These bumps are known as “headspin holes” among the breakdancing community. Sometimes, the condition is referred to as “breakdancer overuse syndrome.”

The condition is rarely documented in medical literature, so it is unclear just how prevalent headspin holes are in breakdancers and what the best treatment method is.

However, based on the doctors’ results, it appeared that treating the man’s bump with surgery was successful.

Breakdancing involves impressive dance moves, such as spinning on top of the head. In this medical case, the dancer was a man in his early 30s. He had been practicing several kinds of headspins for over 19 years.

He trained about five times per week for 1.5 hours at a time. During each training session, he would spend roughly two to seven minutes putting direct pressure on the top of his head.

Eventually, he noticed a bump forming on his scalp. He also experienced hair loss along with the bump. In the past five years, the bump had grown bigger and had become more sensitive.

“The presence of the lesion and associated discomfort were aesthetically displeasing to the patient, but the protuberance had not hindered the patient from continuing his head-spinning activities,” noted the doctors.

