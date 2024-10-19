She Called Her Husband’s Female Coworker Out For Flirting With Him Right In Front Of Her During A Corporate Party, And He’s Furious That She Embarrassed Him

This woman is married, and just last weekend, her husband’s company hosted a large corporate party. She went with him, too, and got to meet his coworkers for the first time. So, she hoped to make a good impression.

“We sat down at a table with his team, and everyone seemed nice at first,” she recalled.

Yet, as the evening continued to unfold, she couldn’t help but notice one of her husband’s female coworkers wouldn’t stop glancing at him. His coworker would catch his gaze and hold it for a while. At one point, his coworker even winked at him.

“I tried to brush it off as some odd coincidence, but she kept looking over at him, smiling, and then looking away like they had some inside joke,” she explained.

Then, the rest of her husband’s colleagues noticed and began teasing him and his female coworker. They said things like, “You two just can’t help yourselves!” and, “Don’t you miss sitting next to each other every day?”

In response to those remarks, her husband simply laughed and shrugged them off. It bothered her that he didn’t directly shut them down.

And while she tried her best to ignore his female coworker, every little glance sent her husband’s way started to feel like a slap in the face. That’s why she eventually asked her husband quietly if there was anything she needed to know.

Her husband wrote the whole situation off, calling it “not a big deal” and claiming the comments were only “office banter.”

Still, she hit her breaking point when her husband’s coworker got up to grab a drink and winked at him again. One of her husband’s friends noticed as well and nudged him, saying, “Looks like someone’s eager for some one-on-one time.”

