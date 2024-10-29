He Became A Millionaire, And It Bothers Him That Now His Girlfriend Doesn’t Think She Has To Work

Seven years ago, this 25-year-old guy met his 25-year-old girlfriend, Kylie, in community college. They started out as great friends before the romance blossomed.

Back then, Kylie dreamed of being a nurse, which he thought was wonderful. Kylie showed a lot of passion in her pursuit of her career.

He then ended up transferring to a 4-year college, where he earned his MBA. Kylie was incredibly supportive of him, and he is thankful for this.

While he was able to complete a degree, Kylie was forced to drop out of college and never did become a nurse.

“Kylie’s parents ended up cutting her off financially because of her spending habits,” he explained.

“She ended up taking a year off to work to help her with her bills. In the meantime, I invested all my savings, time, and energy into a startup platform with my best friend in the automotive industry.”

“Earlier this year, we were bought out for a life-changing amount of money. We were both kept on as consultants with a high-paying salary as well.”

Kylie was working at a jewelry store after dropping out of college, but as soon as he hit millionaire status and got bought out, Kylie quickly handed in her two-week notice at the jewelry store.

So, he told Kylie that he would pay for her to go back to college, and she was thrilled at the prospect of finally earning her degree in nursing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.