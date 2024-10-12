She Said Her Daughter’s College Fund Was Off The Table If Her Daughter Planned To Stop Talking To Her After Leaving For School

This 45-year-old woman is a single mom to two kids: her 18-year-old daughter, Ella, and her 16-year-old son, Jake.

Sadly, when her children were still young, her husband passed away, and she worked her tail off to support them alone, both financially and emotionally.

“My husband left behind a life insurance policy, and I’ve been saving part of that money for their college education,” she said.

Her daughter has dreamed of attending a prestigious college since she was a little girl, too. So, over the years, she’s talked to her kids about the importance of learning, and she told both Ella and Jake that the fund she was building was specifically meant for their education.

“I wasn’t able to afford luxuries like vacations or new cars, but I wanted to make sure they wouldn’t be burdened with student loans,” she recalled.

Well, now that Ella has a new boyfriend named Matt, her relationship with her daughter has been really strained.

Ella and Matt started dating a few months ago, and afterward, she felt as if her daughter’s personality totally changed.

Suddenly, Ella is rude and distant and dismisses practically everything she says. She’s also gotten accused of “smothering” Ella or “treating her like a child.”

She tried to just give her daughter some space and leave the issue alone for a while. However, during a pretty bad argument last week, she hit her breaking point.

