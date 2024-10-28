He Feels Weird About His Nieces Wearing His Late Wife’s Bikinis, Including The One She Wore On Their Honeymoon

Five years ago, this 35-year-old man sadly lost his wife Ally following an illness she battled. He’s tried his hardest to put one foot in front of the other and live his life without Ally by his side, but it’s been hard for him.

He’s been doing a better job at moving on of late, but one thing is kind of getting in the way of that: Ally’s clothes that she left behind. Well, specifically her swimwear.

He and Ally never had children of their own, but Ally had a special bond with her two younger nieces.

“Before she passed, she gave a good number of her possessions to them, including literally all of her clothes (she had a very full closet),” he explained.

“I have to say, I was unsure about having her clothes worn after she passed, but I have grown to actually appreciate it over the years as a nice reminder of Ally, and I know it makes the girls feel close to her still.”

“This summer, the girls started wearing Ally’s more “grown up” summer outfits (they are in their late teen years), including three of her swimsuits (one that she wore on our honeymoon, in fact).”

It’s hard for him to put into words, but it feels strange to him to see his nieces wear Ally’s bikinis.

It’s a much different feeling than them wearing a sweater Ally owned or something that covers them up more.

While Ally’s things serve as a reminder of all the wonderful times they shared together, it’s proving to be complicated.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.