He Got In A Fight With His Wife After She Kissed Her Female Best Friend, But Then His Wife Admitted She Might Not Want To Remain Married To Him

Back in 2021, this 29-year-old man’s 27-year-old wife had what he characterizes as a light affair. His wife kissed her affair partner, and there was a big emotional component to her infidelity.

How he found out, coupled with his wife’s lack of transparency and lies, caused him to lose all of his trust in her. His mental health also suffered.

In the three years since this happened, he and his wife have been doing their best to build that trust back, but it’s been a slippery slope, as he can count four different occasions where his wife shook his renewed faith in her.

Over the last three months, his wife has been going on trips a lot with her female best friend, who has been dealing with a divorce.

While his wife has been spending all this time with her bestie, she’s been doing things that bend his boundaries, like going out to bars and drinking so much that she blacks out. He’s addressed how upsetting this is with his wife, but she keeps on partying and living it up.

Four days ago, he went on a trip of his own after his wife pushed him to take some time away, but he later learned she got wasted every single evening he was not at home.

On the final night of his trip, he saw the cameras in their house had picked up motion, but the footage had been deleted.

He questioned his wife about the missing footage, and they had a little conversation that didn’t make him believe her.

So, he dug through her phone later on and discovered that his wife has been flirting with her female best friend.

