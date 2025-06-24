She Made Her Husband Sleep On Their Couch After He Got Mad At Her For Asking Him To Watch Their Kids

Well, you know you’re in the dog house when your partner makes you sleep on the couch! This 33-year-old woman and her 35-year-old husband have four little kids, so their house is quite a bit chaotic.

They have twin three-year-olds, a four-year-old, and a one-year-old. A couple of evenings ago, she had spent all day caring for the kids (which she always does), and everyone had just finished up eating dinner.

She hadn’t showered in two days, so she asked her husband if he would be able to keep an eye on the kids so she could clean up.

She figured her husband could handle the kids for a few minutes, and she spent 20 minutes in the shower max. When she hopped out, she could tell her husband was furious.

She didn’t understand why he was so upset, since all of the kids were eerily quiet, so she questioned her husband about what was going on.

“He said that ‘he couldn’t believe’ that I would ask him to watch the kids after he had such a long day at work, which completely shocked me,” she explained.

“He then proceeded to complain about how they annoyed him the entire time I was in the shower, and now he’s not going to have any time to relax before bed.”

“I didn’t even think it through at first, but I immediately felt bad and apologized because that’s just what made sense to my mind in the moment. Later, after I finished cleaning up the house a bit, I don’t know what made me do it, but something just made me want to check the cameras to see if he was telling the truth; he wasn’t.”

There on the cameras, she could see the kids being little angels. Her oldest and youngest played together without causing a rucus, and the twins sat there drawing.

Not a single one of the four children had done anything to bother her husband, so she told him she had reviewed the video footage and noticed they were perfectly well behaved.

Her husband snapped that it didn’t make a difference that the kids were occupied during that time, as she should not have asked him to watch them at all since he had finished up a hard day at work.

She was livid, but avoided starting a fight with the kids present. Instead, she let her husband know he would be sleeping on the couch.

It was actually kind of fun for her, since she let the kids sleep in their room and they all had a sleepover while her husband pouted on the sofa.

“Since this whole situation happened a few days ago, he’s clearly still mad at me and barely has even spoken to me since. I tried talking to some family, but they think I might’ve overreacted…,” she concluded.

