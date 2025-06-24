Her Husband’s Mad She’s Not Forcing Her Daughter To Invite Her Stepbrother On Her Birthday Trip To The Lake

This 42-year-old woman has a 15-year-old daughter named Ava, and her 45-year-old husband has a 16-year-old son named Trey.

Ava and Trey are from previous relationships that she and her husband had before meeting one another. Ava and Trey have lived together since they were young, but they have failed to form a strong bond with one another.

“Trey is loud, always making jokes at Ava’s expense. She doesn’t hate him, just finds him exhausting,” she explained.

“Ava asked for a birthday weekend at the lake with 3 friends. Small group. No boys. No drama. When Trey found out, he sulked and asked why he wasn’t invited.”

“My husband asked if I could ‘talk to Ava about including him.’ I asked Ava, and she was very clear: ‘I don’t want him there. I want to relax, not be annoyed the whole time.'”

I mean, I think it’s fair for Ava to get to celebrate her birthday how she wants, and if that means excluding Trey from her girls’ trip, I don’t see anything wrong with that.

Well, her husband doesn’t see things from that perspective, and when she informed him that she’s not going to make Ava bring Trey along, he got angry.

Her husband accused her of trying to divide their blended family while acting like Trey is some kind of ‘an outsider.’

“But Ava is allowed to have boundaries, right? I wouldn’t force her to invite a classmate she didn’t vibe with, why should it be different just because they live under the same roof?” she wondered.

Perhaps a good solution would be for her husband to take Trey somewhere special that weekend, just the two of them, so they can have a boys’ trip.

But, what do you think, and do you believe it’s wrong for this mom to encourage Ava to stick to her plan of only inviting her closest friends on her birthday trip to the lake?

