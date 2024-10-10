He Just Found Out His Wife Had An Affair With A Coworker Six Years Ago, But She Thinks Her Cheating Is Irrelevant Now And That They Need To Move On

This 36-year-old guy and his wife, who’s 34, have been together for 10 years and married for eight years. He always felt as though they built a solid, happy life together, too.

Well, that was until he just found out his wife cheated on him years ago, and he cannot look at her the same way anymore.

It all began recently when his wife asked for help locating an old email on her laptop. This led him to start scrolling through some of her old messages, and he happened to discover past texts between her and a male coworker.

He immediately noticed that their conversations were way too flirty. So, he kept digging and realized his wife had an affair with the guy around six years ago while they were already married.

“I was shocked. She never mentioned this before, not even during the few rocky periods we had early on in our marriage,” he said.

He didn’t hesitate to confront his wife, and she immediately owned up to being unfaithful. She stated the affair was short and a stupid mistake, and she apparently cut it off because of how terrible she felt.

As for why she decided to cheat in the first place, his wife claimed that they were going through a tough time in their relationship. She also decided to keep it a secret, as she didn’t want to bring it up and hurt him later on.

“Especially because it meant nothing, and she’s been committed to me ever since,” he added.

Despite that, he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about his wife sleeping with another man. Given the fact the affair is news to him, it doesn’t feel like it’s in the past.

