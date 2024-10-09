He Kicked His Babysitter Out And Didn’t Pay Her After She Brought Her Dog Into His House Without Permission

This 38-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife recently went out with their friends one evening. They have a baby who is 13-months-old, so they had their 20-year-old babysitter come to their home while they had their night out.

They anticipated being back by midnight or so, and they agreed to pay their babysitter $20 an hour, which meant she would make $100 to $120 that evening.

After their babysitter got to their house that night, they said thank you, got into their Uber, and went on their merry way.

15 minutes into the trip, he noticed he had forgotten his wallet at home, so he caught another Uber back to the house. He went alone so that he wouldn’t be holding up his wife or their friends.

“I come home, and there is a black lab in my living room,” he explained. “I do not have pets; my wife and I don’t ever want pets.”

“At the current age of my son, I don’t want pets around him. I asked her where this dog came from; she says it’s hers, and her boyfriend dropped it off with dinner he brought her.”

“She assured me the dog was kid-friendly. She said the dog was 11; it was just an old dog that would just be chilling. I told her this was not okay and started lecturing her.”

His babysitter didn’t understand why he was so upset, and she tried to reason with him. Instead of listening, he kicked her out and declined to pay her for her time.

This girl attempted to get him to see her side, but he put his foot down. She then asked that he pay her what she was owed, but he said no.

